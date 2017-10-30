Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 Postponed Again?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming flick 2.0, which also stars Akshay Kumar, is one of the much-awaited films. The big budget film, which was supposed to release on Diwali this year, was pushed to next year due to some reasons. Now once again, the makers of the film have postponed the release of the film. The big announcement comes only after Akshay Kumar recently announced the release date of his forthcoming film ‘Padman’, which is hitting the screens on January 26, 2018.

The makers of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer have disappointed their fans once again by postponing the release of the film to April 13, 2018. Earlier, 2.0 was likely to release on January 25, 2018, and the makers are trying their best to release the film as planned. However, an official confirmation regarding the release postponed is awaited.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

BREAKING : #2Point0 to release on 13 April 2018. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 29, 2017

As of now, @LycaProductions is still hoping to release #2Point0 on Jan 25th, 2018.. The VFX work is progressing in 11 countries per schedule — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 30, 2017

Meanwhile, the makers of the film recently had a huge audio launch of the film Dubai. Three songs Raajali and Enthira Logathu Sundari were unveiled. With AR Rahman’s live performance and much more, reportedly, the makers spent a lavish amount of Rs 12 crore for the audio launch.

2.0 is touted to be costliest Indian film ever and so, the makers want to make sure that they come up with world-class VFX. Produced by Lyca Productions, 2.0, which is reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore. Directed by Shankar, the film has Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles.

Watch Video: Sussanne Khan And Malaika Arora Party Hard At Gauri Khan’s Halloween Bash