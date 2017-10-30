Watch: Alia Bhatt Would Never Want To Workout With Katrina Kaif Again After This!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In the absence of Alia Bhatt’s trainer, Katrina Kaif decided to take the responsibility on her shoulders!

The Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is as entertaining on Instagram as she is in her movies. The actress has been sharing some of her beautiful snaps since she has joined the social media and her fans are loving it. But apart from her own pictures, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress also entertains us with her captions and comments. Recently, she has shared a video of herself with another actress Alia Bhatt.

The video which Katrina has shared sees the both the actresses in the gym. But amusingly only one of them is working out while the other one is just bossing around. Well, what actually happened is that Alia’s trainer didn’t show up. And hence, in her absence Katrina decided to take the responsibility of training the young actress on her shoulders.

While Alia looks all tired of doing squats along with heavy dumbbells in her hands, Katrina is just walking around, stretching and encouraging Alia to do more. The video is just so cute! Isn’t it?

Katrina posted it with the caption, “This is what happens when @yasminkarachiwala doesn’t show up… you’re doing good @aliaabhatt… don’t worry only 300 more squats… #whatarefriendsfor #gymlife”

Talking about the work front of the stars, KatrinaKaif was last seen in the film Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor. She is next going to be seen in the film Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it is slated to release on December 22, this year.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt just got done with Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. She will soon start shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

