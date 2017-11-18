Box Office: Golmaal Again Continues To Rule Even On Its Fifth Friday!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again starring Ajay Devgn continues to rule at the box office even on its fifth Friday.

Rohit Shetty’s horror comedy that stars Ajay Devgn continues to entertain the viewers. Even after four weeks, the film is successfully running at the Box Office. The film has witnessed its first drop after four weeks, which is around 75%.

Golmaal Again has earned Rs 13-15 lakhs net approx on its fifth Friday, taking its total collection to Rs 202.93 crore net approx. With this, the horror comedy becomes the biggest hit of the year and is expected to earn huge on Saturday as well.

The film brings back the team of Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi. Golmaal Again marks the franchise debut of Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Check out the week wise collection:

Week One – Rs 135.93 crore net approx

Week Two – Rs 46.87 crore net approx

Week Three – Rs 14.98 crore net approx

Week Four – Rs 5 crore net approx

Week Five – Rs 15 Lacs net approx

Total: Rs 202.93 crore net approx.

With new films releasing every Friday, let’s wait and watch how Golmaal Again performs in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Tumhari Sulu starring Vidya Balan has released this Friday. The film has earned Rs 2.75 crore net approx on its first day at the Box Office.

On the other hand, Hollywood film Justin League is ruling the Box Office like a boss.

