Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s Boyfriend Slams Arshi Khan For Passing Racial Comments At The Actress

430 SHARES Share Tweet

In Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan recently targeted Hina Khan and said things about her skin colour, which has enraged the actress’ boyfriend!

The rivalry between Arshi Khan and Hina Khan has been going on inside the Bigg Boss 11 house since day one. Both of them have been seen indulging in a war of words several times (almost everyday). But now their fights have reached a new low, as Arshi passed racial comments on Hina.

Yes, you read that right. After all the things that Arshi has already said, now she is targeting the TV actress by regarding her skin colour. A video has gone viral on the internet in which she can be heard saying, “Inke colour ko kya hua? Kaale pad gaye. (What happened to her skin? It has turned dark.)”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Although Arshi’s friend turned enemy Akash tried to warn her not to say such things, but it could not stop the lad. It is since then that the viral video has been inviting flak for Arshi. People have been criticizing her for being a racist.

In fact Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky, who is outside the house has turned furious. He is enraged by such behaviour with his girlfriend.

To express his anger, Rocky took to Twitter saying, “All the self proclaimed messiahs who took it to themselves to question Values and Sensibilities of @eyehinakhan where are you now? Hina is targeted, cornered, bullied, irritated, harassed and now they’ve gone down to skin colour! @ColorsTV @BiggBoss Good Content Right?”

All the self proclaimed messiahs who took it to themselves to question Values and Sensibilities of @eyehinakhan where are you now ? Hina is targeted, cornered, bullied, irritated, harassed and now they’ve gone down to skin colour! @ColorsTV @BiggBoss Good Content Right ?👎 — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) November 17, 2017

Well, we have seen so many verbal fights in Bigg Boss 11. But this time Arshi crossed her limits. Let us see what else lies for the audience in the upcoming episodes of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11.

Watch Video:Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s Boyfriend Slams Arshi Khan For Passing Racial Comments At The Actress

