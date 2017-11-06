Box Office: Ittefaq And Thor – Ragnarok First Weekend Business

10 SHARES Share Tweet

Thor: Ragnarok has done solid business at the Box Office than Bollywood release, Ittefaq on its first weekend.

This week’s Hollywood release, Thor: Ragnarok, took an excellent start at the Box Office, while Bollywood release, Ittefaq witnessed a decent start. The superhero film witnessed a boost on its first weekend, and has beat Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq with a huge margin.

Ittefaq, a suspense thriller, earned Rs 3.80 crore net approx on its opening day and has witnessed a decent weekend. Directed by Abhay Chopra, the film has managed to collect Rs 5.25 crore net approx on Saturday and Rs 6 crore net approx on Sunday. So far, the film has done a total business of Rs 15.5 crore net approx. The film has witnessed a decent growth over the weekend, but that’s not enough. Ittefaq has to put respectable numbers on board in the coming days at the Box Office.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Talking about Hollywood release Thor – Ragnarok, the superhero film earned Rs 7.75 crore net approx on its first day, Rs 9.25 crore on the second day (Saturday) and Rs 10.50 crore net approx on the third day (Sunday). So far, the film has done a solid business of Rs 27.50 crores in three days.

Thor has recorded seventh highest opening Hollywood film of the year in India and it is the second best opening this year after Fast & Furious 8. It remains to see that Ragnarok being the biggest Thor movie will place itself where among Marvel’s output when it completes its run at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, Golmaal Again is going strong and is inching closer to Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office. After the third weekend, the horror comedy has done a total business of Rs 192.79 crore net approx.