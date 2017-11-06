Bigg Boss 11: Evicted Contestant Dhinchak Pooja Speaks About Salman Khan, Arshi Khan And A Lot More!

113 SHARES Share Tweet

Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and Dilon ka Scooter fame Dhinchak Pooja got evicted from Bigg Boss 11 house. Pooja made a Dhinchak entry on the show but could not manage to survive in the house for more than two weeks. Pooja did not get involved in fights and couldn’t manage to create any controversies in the house, which might be the reason why audience couldn’t connect with her. In an interview with HT, Dhinchak Pooja spoke about her journey, making new friends and meeting Salman Khan.

Readout:

On her eviction: “I enjoyed my stay in Bigg Boss house. People inside the house are playing games to win the show. I also wanted to win it but I didn’t want to play any game. I was there for experience and fun. And I think I got eliminated because the audience didn’t like me as I didn’t interact much with everyone.”

During the same interview, Pooja also said that she will miss Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta. “I will miss Arshi and Vikas. They are the two people I was closest to. Vikash is very emotional, while Arshi would always come to me and talk,” she said.

Dhinchak Pooja on her Bigg Boss journey: “I wanted to find out how it feels to stay detached from the entire world for so long. And I am happy to have gained that experience. I would love to go back if they want me to.”

Before being a part of the show, Dhinchak Pooja in her audition video had said that it was her dream to meet Salman Khan. When she was asked about the same, Pooja replied, “He is a wonderful person, who is humble even after being a star. He looked cute every time he sang my songs. From his expression it was clear that he enjoyed singing them, and I will cherish these moments all my life.”

Recently, former Bigg Boss contestant Om Swami claimed that he has composed Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj song for Dhinchak Pooja. Reacting to same, Pooja said, “It’s my original composition. Who is Swami Om? I don’t know him.”