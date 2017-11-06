EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11 Nominations: With Huge TWIST, 5 Contestants NOMINATED For This Week’s Eviction!

347 SHARES Share Tweet

Nominations play a crucial part in Bigg Boss 11 house and this week 5 contestants are nominated for the eviction.

As we saw on Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11, Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and Dilon ka Scooter fame Dhinchak Pooja got eliminated from the show. Pooja, who entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 house as a wild card contestant, got voted out after two weeks of her entry. After eviction weekend, it’s time for this week’s nomination. Now the crucial nomination process has already happened in the house after Dhinchak Pooja’s eviction. This week’s nomination heightens tensions and has set tongues wagging.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, this week Bigg Boss has got a huge twist in the nomination. A special power was given to captain Puneesh Sharma. He was asked to choose 8 names for nomination and the contestants he named are- Hiten Tejwani, Mehjabi, Benafsha, Sabyasachy, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Sapna Choudhary.

Now the huge twist comes here! Bigg Boss then asked housemates to come in the confession room one by one and choose their nomination only from Puneesh Sharma’s nominated names. Yes, the housemates had to nominate only from the eight names selected by captain Puneesh Sharma.

With all the final nomination procedure, this week’s nominated contestants are- Sapna, Mehjabi, Benafsha, Priyanka Sharma and Sabyasachy.

Well, we will definitely see some new friendships dwelling in the house after the nominations are done. Let’s wait and watch what happens next! Get ready for another thrilling week!

