Box Office: Justice League Beats Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu On Its Opening Day!

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu has managed to receive positive reviews from B-town celebrities as well as from the audience. Vidya Balan is known for delivering some powerful roles and looks like she has once again hit the right chord with her character as RJ. Vidya has been a part of phenomenal films in the past be it Kahaani 2 or The Dirty Picture. Going by the reviews, it looks like she has solely driven the film on her strong shoulders.

Tumhari Sulu has received opening of around 8-10% in the morning shows. Balan has had her share of ups and downs but only weekend numbers will decide if she will strike a home run this time again. Tumhaari Sulu is made at an estimated budget of Rs 20 crore but it remains to see how well the film earns at the Box Office. After all Box office numbers will decide the fate of the film despite getting positive reviews from the audience.

On the other hand, Hollywood release, Justice League featuring the likes of Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck is ruling the Box Office with around 50-55% opening in the morning shows. DC’s starry venture Justice League has released only in English and despite that, it has successfully beaten Bollywood release Tumhari Sulu.

Definitely, Justice League will manage to score more than Tumhari Sulu at the end of the first day.

Meanwhile, Aksar 2, a sequel to 2006 Akash, has received poor opening at the Box Office.

