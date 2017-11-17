Tweet Review: Could Vidya Balan Starrer Tumhari Sulu Impress The Audience?

By
BusinessofCinema News Network
-
Tumhari Sulu starring Vidya Balan has released today at the Box Office!

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is back with a bang as an RJ for her recently released film ‘Tumhari Sulu’. Tumhari Sulu, also starring Neha Dhupia, is a comical slice-of-life film. Vidya Balan is seen playing a very unique and never seen role once again. Well, the trailer of the film had received an immense response.

Even the songs of the film created quite a buzz.

With Vidya playing an RJ, Neha Dhupia essays the role of Maria, Vidya Balan’s boss in the film. Ace theatre actor Manav Kaul plays the role of Vidya’s screen husband in the film.

Vidya Balan is seen in the character of Sulochana aka Sulu who is a regular housewife and lands a job at a radio channel. Sulu begins working as a Radio Jockey at the night and her show is titled as ‘Saree Wali Bhabhi’.

The makers of the film had recently hosted a special screening of the film for B-town celebs. From Sachin Tendulkar to Rekha and many others showed their presence. That’s not all, the celebrities showered lots of praises.

Well, now that the film has released today, let’s take a look at what audience has to say about this Vidya Balan starrer. Has the film managed to live up to audience expectations? Could Vidya deliver another powerful performance? Check out how Twitterati have reacted:

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram,Tumhari Sulu released worldwide on November 17, 2017.

