Tweet Review: Could Vidya Balan Starrer Tumhari Sulu Impress The Audience?

Tumhari Sulu starring Vidya Balan has released today at the Box Office!

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is back with a bang as an RJ for her recently released film ‘Tumhari Sulu’. Tumhari Sulu, also starring Neha Dhupia, is a comical slice-of-life film. Vidya Balan is seen playing a very unique and never seen role once again. Well, the trailer of the film had received an immense response.

Even the songs of the film created quite a buzz.

With Vidya playing an RJ, Neha Dhupia essays the role of Maria, Vidya Balan’s boss in the film. Ace theatre actor Manav Kaul plays the role of Vidya’s screen husband in the film.

Vidya Balan is seen in the character of Sulochana aka Sulu who is a regular housewife and lands a job at a radio channel. Sulu begins working as a Radio Jockey at the night and her show is titled as ‘Saree Wali Bhabhi’.

The makers of the film had recently hosted a special screening of the film for B-town celebs. From Sachin Tendulkar to Rekha and many others showed their presence. That’s not all, the celebrities showered lots of praises.

Well, now that the film has released today, let’s take a look at what audience has to say about this Vidya Balan starrer. Has the film managed to live up to audience expectations? Could Vidya deliver another powerful performance? Check out how Twitterati have reacted:

2nd half of #TumhariSulu captures the life of a middleclass family in its flawless form. I weeped along with @vidya_balan & @Manavkaul19 👏The tenderness of their relationship is commendable! Hats off & congrats team for touching hearts 👏🙏😊 — Smriti Singh (@RjSmritii) November 17, 2017

A Perfect Bollywood Movie #TumhariSulu @vidya_balan deserves Best Actor Award 100%. She is natural, charming, entertaining & superb! 2nd Half belongs to her emotions. Today, I’ve experienced The Best of 17 in d Hall. @Manavkaul19 u are becoming a star!😊 Shirt ghumao, ₹ giraao😁 — Maulin Parmar (@imMDP) November 17, 2017

#TumhariSulu I’d like to start by confessing, I may have in the past exaggerated my praises for @vidya_balan films being her crazy fan. But what I’m about to say below is 100% genuine — Bobby Paul (@bobbyjpaul) November 17, 2017

A simple, heartwarming journey called #TumhariSulu totally made my day! In the 1st half of the film u won’t stop SMILING, I swear, @vidya_balan & @Manavkaul19 are that honest & pristine in their characters! Could connect to each & every thought, impeccably knitted @sureshtriveni — Smriti Singh (@RjSmritii) November 17, 2017

@Manavkaul19 What a revelation in #TumhariSulu. An amazingly good looking man with such a flawless performance. Can’t stop praising him for baring all emotions out in a single film. #TumhariSulu is a must watch. — Latika Wadhwa (@Yourslatika) November 17, 2017

Take a bow @vidya_balan #VidyaBalan, your performance in #TumhariSulu @TumhariSulu is one of the best I’ve seen in the last few years. You once again prove why you are the best in the game. Best film of 2017. All awards for you @VBaddicted @EggStraKool — Aayaan Upadhyaya (@Aayu17) November 17, 2017

#tumharisulu

Badi hi sweet si movie hai..middle class family me kaise mze aur problems hoti hai bade acche se… https://t.co/unZPXl3aXd — Akash (@akispeaks) November 17, 2017

.@vidya_balan is a damn national treasure; if you don’t dream & feel the infectious enthusiasm of aspiration along with her character in #TumhariSulu, check your pulse. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) November 17, 2017

Cheers to the ever quirky @vidya_balan. So nice to hear all these great things about #TumhariSulu — Kshitiz Ahuja (@k_ahuja8) November 17, 2017

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram,Tumhari Sulu released worldwide on November 17, 2017.

