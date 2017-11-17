Hrithik Roshan’s Throwback Post About His Granddad Will Melt Your Heart

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On the occasion of the 50th death anniversary of legendary music director Roshan Lal Nagrath, grandson Hrithik Roshan shared a heartfelt note on Twitter.

Though Hrithik Roshan never met his grandfather, his warm post reflects the immense respect he has for the legendary music composer.

The actor took to Twitter to share two throwback pictures, one of his grandfather and other of his family. The family picture showcases a young Rakesh Roshan with his parents.

Hrithik Roshan shared the post saying, “Never met my grandfather. Roshan lal Nagrath, I call him daduji. But I know him thru his music. ‘जो वादा किया’ n ‘ताल मिले नदी के जल से’ sooth my soul. He was one of d greatest yet never chased d fame. Today v celebrate his 50th death anniversary. ( d cute kid is my dad😊)”.

The actor who is very close to his family has time and again showered his love on his family members through various posts on social media.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the biopic of mathematician Anand Kumar, titled ‘Super 30’.

