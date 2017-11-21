Box Office: Justice League Vs Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu First Monday Business!

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood release Tumhari Sulu and Hollywood release Justice League’s first Monday business.

Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu took a slow start at the Box Office but showed a good growth over the weekend, thanks to the positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth publicity. However, Monday witnessed the first fall in the collection.

Tumhari Sulu earned Rs 2.65 crore net (26.5 Million) approx on its first and witnessed a good jump on its first weekend. The film earned Rs 4.25 crore net (42.5 Million) approx on Saturday and Rs 5 crore net approx on Sunday. Well, the film has witnessed a huge fall on its first Monday. Tumhari Sulu has collected Rs collected Rs 1.50 crore net (15 million) approx on Monday, taking the total four days business to Rs 13.40 crore net (134 million) approx.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

On the other hand, Hollywood release, Justice League featuring the likes of Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck has earned well at the Box Office. DC’s starry venture Justice League has released only in English but despite that, the film is doing well.

Justice league earned Rs 5.75 crore net (57.5 million) approx on day one with the weekend being better. The superhero film earned Rs 6.25 crore net (62.5 million) approx on Saturday with Sunday being similar. However, the film witnessed its first fall on Monday. Monday collected Rs 2.25 crore net (22.5 million) approx with 60% drop. So far, the film has earned Rs 19.50 crore net (195 million) approx.

Meanwhile, the other Bollywood release Aksar has done a poor business of Rs 3.35 crore net approx in four days. The first week business of the film is expected to end around Rs 5 crore net.

Watch Video: Hit Or Flop Audience React To Tumhari Sullu Starring Vidya Balan!