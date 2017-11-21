Swag Se Swagat Song From Tiger Zinda Hai: No One Can Beat Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif’s Smouldering Swag!

1.6k SHARES Share Tweet

The much-awaited Swag Se Swagat from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai is finally out.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai trailer took social media by storm. Now, the makers of the film have released first much-awaited song ”Swag Se Swagat”. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, “Swag Se Swagat” is surely going to be on a loop all day.

The sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is mind-blowing. The picturesque location with Salman and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry is making the song look more beautiful. Leave everything, Salman Khan’s swag and his dance moves have already left us amazed. He has really got some swag, thanks to director Ali Abbas Zafar for bringing out another side of the actor in the song.

The music, the beat and the fusion of Tiger Zinda Hai title track with the same is at par. This song is surely going to be on everyone’s playlist. This has to be party anthem of the year! What say?

Tiger Zinda Hai is a story about Indian nurses taken hostage. Salman and Katrina battle it out to save their lives from terrorists. Just like its prequel Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai too promises high octane action sequences.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are coming together after 5 years for their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. The two will be sharing the screen space again in a film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22.

Watch the song below:

Watch Trailer Here: