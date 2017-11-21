23 SHARES Share Tweet

After Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner and John Travolta, American Television host Charlie Rose has joined the ranks of those accused of se*ual harassment.

The news of Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner, and John Travolta’s exploits had not even died down, now the name of a famous senior American television host— Charlie Rose has the joined the ranks. Eight women have come forward and accused Charlie Rose of se*xual harassment.

As claimed by these women, Charlie made unwanted advances, lewd phone calls, indulged in full nudity in their presence and groped them. These women were among the many that worked or aspired to work at the ‘Charlie Rose’ show in between the late 1990s to 2011. During these alleged encounters, the age of these women ranged from between 21 to 37.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

These eight women have chosen to remain anonymous because they fear Rose’s volatile anger along with the power he holds over their career.

In a statement issued by Rose he denies all the allegations made against him but also apologizes for the same. The statement was uploaded on his Twitter handle.

”In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” Rose said in a statement provided to The Post. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues.

It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.

I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.” (sic)

My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT — Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017

Up until few days, Charlie Rose hosted the ‘Charlie Rose’ show and ‘CBS This Morning’. Although as an aftermath CBS has suspended Charlie from its morning show and PBS has announced that it will no longer distribute his nightly interview show till the ongoing investigation is pending.

Watch Video: Katrina Kaif’s Hot Dance Move For Indian Super League 2017 Opening!