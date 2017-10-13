Box Office: Varun Dhawan Starrer Judwaa 2 Second Week Business!

46 SHARES Share Tweet

Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 is ruling the Box Office and hold excellent business in the second week.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu has successfully completed the second week at the Box Office. The family entertainer has emerged biggest HIT of 2017 and still continues to rule the Box Office after its second week.

After an excellent first week, Judwaa 2 has done a total business of Rs 26.25 crore net approx (262.5 million) in the second week. With this, Judwaa 2 has done a total business of Rs 121.20 crore net approx (1.21 billion) since its release at the Box Office.

The two week business of Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was Rs 122.19 crore net approx, which means Judwaa 2 is currently going through the same trend. Also, Judwaa 2 becomes the fourth highest film in the list of highest second-week business at the Box Office.

Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion currently holds the first place in the list of highest second-week business at the Box Office followed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Rs 27.98 crore) on second and Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Rs 26.73 crore) on the third position.

Week One Collection – Rs 94.95 crore net approx

Week Two Collection– Rs 26.25 crore net approx

TOTAL – Rs 121.20 crore net approx

Judwaa 2 is a family entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production is directed by David Dhawan. It stars Varun Dhawan in a double role alongside Jacqueline and Taapsee.

Judwaa 2 also stars Anupam Kher, Upasna Singh, Ali Asgar and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles.

Judwaa, which released in 1997, starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in lead roles

