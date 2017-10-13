Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Speaks Up On Returning To Salman Khan’s Show!

341 SHARES Share Tweet

Roadies Rising and Splitsvilla X contestant Priyank Sharma as we all know enjoys a huge fan following. Fans were quite heartbroken on Priyank’s eviction from the show after he got into a physical fight with Akash Dadlani. Priyank was asked to leave the show by host Salman Khan for getting physically violent with co-contestant Akash Dadlani. The incident happened when Priyank got involved in Vikas Gupta and Akash’s fight during the weekend.

Soon after he was thrown out of the house, fans took to social media and urged makers of the show to bring Priyank back on the show. However, that’s not happening anytime soon but the social media sensation is expected to return as wild card contestant.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Priyank, who is now out of the house, speaks about his comeback on the show. “Nothing is happening (regarding the return to the show). I am out of the show, I have no idea if I am coming back to the show or not. Let’s hope for the best. I’m keeping my fingers crossed. He (Salman) knows me. He scolded me, he took my side as well. He just told me don’t forget what kind of a person you are, just be yourself and that I should not be hitting anyone as it is wrong. They (channel) don’t want to promote that (hitting anyone) through the show. So I just got a piece of advice from him,” Ahmadabad Mirror quoted Priyank Sharma.

“If the channel approaches me again, I would love to go back. There will be no second thoughts about it,” added Priyank.

Well, now let’s wait to know if Bigg Boss 11 makers bring Priyank Sharma back on the show as wild card contestant. What do you think? Share your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video: EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11 Priyank Sharma To Make A Surprise Re-entry Into The House