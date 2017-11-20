Box Office: Vidya Balan Starrer Tumhari Sulu First Weekend Business!

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia’s Tumhari first weekend business at the Box Office!

Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu took a slow start at the Box Office but showed a good growth over the weekend, thanks to the positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth publicity. Vidya Balan has managed to impress the family audience with her strong role as Sulochana aka Sulu who is a regular housewife and lands a job at a radio channel. Despite few flops lately, Vidya Balan has only proved that one does not need to get into glamorous avatars to impress the audience. Vidya lets her strong role and acting do all the talking.

Tumhari Sulu earned Rs 2.65 crore net approx on it’s first and witnessed a good jump on its first weekend. The film earned Rs 4.25 crore net approx on Saturday and Rs 5 crore net approx on Sunday. So far, the film has earned Rs 11.90 crore net approx in three days at the Box Office, which is extremely good for such kind of films.

Made on a small budget of around Rs 20 crores, Tumhari Sulu has a chance of becoming one of the most profitable ventures of Bollywood this year. It remains to see how well the film runs on the weekdays.

Tumhari Sulu is directed by Suresh Triveni, and also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, RJ Malishka and Vijay Maurya. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram, Tumhari Sulu released worldwide on November 17, 2017

