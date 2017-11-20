Photos: Here Are The Rare Pics Of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar

By
BusinessofCinema News Network
-
manushi chillar

It was after 17 years that Manushi Chillar won the title of Miss World for India!

This Saturday brought a smile on every Indian’s face as it was after 17 long years that some India girl won the Miss World title. Manushi Chillar of Haryana, India was crowned as Miss World 2017 in Sanya, China.

You all will be surprised to know that the pretty girl is actually pursuing MBBS and wants to become a doctor. She is currently studying in a college near Sonipat. But her constant victories in beauty pageants led her to enter the Miss World contest.

She first won the contest of Campus Princess 2017 which led her to participate in Femina Miss India 2017. She won that pageant as well and got herself qualified for Miss World, where she won the title along with the Beauty with Purpose award. She was crowned by the former Miss World Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle, who was the winner of 2016. Manushi had to battle with 108 contestants to bring the title to India!

After she won the title she thanked the Chief Minister of Haryana saying that she would always be forthcoming in lending support whenever and wherever it is required in making the state proud.

”Haryana has always been a leader in notching achievements I wish, Haryana makes rapid strides in all spheres. I have achieved a lot, but there is still a long way to go and a lot of preparation is needed. I promise that I will bring laurels to the state and the nation,” said Manushi after winning the title.

The beauty queen has already worked in a few commercials and is very interested in serving the society. After she won the title, she was congratulated by people from all over India including PM Narendra Modi, former Miss World Priyanka Chopra and others.

Check out some of her rare pictures here…

