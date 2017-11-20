Photos: Here Are The Rare Pics Of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar

290 SHARES Share Tweet

It was after 17 years that Manushi Chillar won the title of Miss World for India!

This Saturday brought a smile on every Indian’s face as it was after 17 long years that some India girl won the Miss World title. Manushi Chillar of Haryana, India was crowned as Miss World 2017 in Sanya, China.

You all will be surprised to know that the pretty girl is actually pursuing MBBS and wants to become a doctor. She is currently studying in a college near Sonipat. But her constant victories in beauty pageants led her to enter the Miss World contest.

She first won the contest of Campus Princess 2017 which led her to participate in Femina Miss India 2017. She won that pageant as well and got herself qualified for Miss World, where she won the title along with the Beauty with Purpose award. She was crowned by the former Miss World Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle, who was the winner of 2016. Manushi had to battle with 108 contestants to bring the title to India!

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

After she won the title she thanked the Chief Minister of Haryana saying that she would always be forthcoming in lending support whenever and wherever it is required in making the state proud.

”Haryana has always been a leader in notching achievements I wish, Haryana makes rapid strides in all spheres. I have achieved a lot, but there is still a long way to go and a lot of preparation is needed. I promise that I will bring laurels to the state and the nation,” said Manushi after winning the title.

The beauty queen has already worked in a few commercials and is very interested in serving the society. After she won the title, she was congratulated by people from all over India including PM Narendra Modi, former Miss World Priyanka Chopra and others.

Check out some of her rare pictures here…

#Repost @missindiaorg (@get_repost) ・・・ Thank you everyone for all your love and support #MissWorld2017 @manushi_chhillar @missindiaorg @missworld A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Nov 19, 2017 at 9:11am PST

Crowning Moment at the grand finale of Miss World 2017 pageant #Goosebumps #historic #lifechanging @missindiaorg @missworld #manushichhillar #missworld A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

Good morning everyone 💕 Zhou Shan Hao! Today is the finale of the 67th @missworld ! I cannot express how happy I am to be a part of this journey. I have met so many beautiful people and made great memories. Can’t wait for all of you to witness the show the whole team has worked so hard to put together! A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

My heart lies where my family is 💕 Thank you for coming all the way to China to support me, it makes me so happy to have you here! You have always believed in my dreams and given me the strength to chase them, I cannot be more grateful 😊 A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

I am so happy that I have done my nation proud and I am very excited to begin a new journey!!. Thank you everyone for all the wishes, means the world to me. Outfit by @falgunishanepeacockindia Fashion Director @rockystarofficial @missindiaorg @missworld #manushichhillar #missworld A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

When you start feeling anxious, direct yourself to happy thoughts. Create a positive image in your mind to boost positivity and avoid bad feelings. Always believe that you can succeed. Give yourself the benefit of the doubt by believing that you will succeed in accomplishing your goals. Miss World #MissWorld2017 #MW2017 #MissWorld #ManushiChhillar #Manushi4MissWorld A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:52am PST

Nihao Sanya! Only three days to go to the finale of @missworld 2017! The excitement keeps building up each day and what a journey this has been in the beautiful country of China #missworld #missworldindia #manushichhillar #MW2017 #RoadToMissWorld #missworldindia2017 #MissWorld2017 A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:40am PST

❤️❤️❤️ #juliamorley @missworld #missworld #MissWorld2017 @missindiaorg A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:18am PST