BREAKING! Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty Film To Clash With Shah Rukh Khan-Aanand L Rai’s Film And Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are going to be seen together in the film Kedarnath while Ranveer Singh is doing a film with Rohit Shetty.

The star kid Sara Ali Khan is very soon going to be seen in the film Kedarnath with the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is going to be a love story where the actor will be seen romancing the young actress. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty has recently announced his next with Ranveer Singh which is allegedly inspired from Junior NTR’s Telugu film Temper. We also know that Shah Rukh Khan is working with Aanand L Rai on an untitled project.

Now we have got to know from our sources that all these three films are going to be released around same time. All the three films are going to be a Christmas release in the next year.

According to our sources, Kedarnath will be releasing on December 21, the next year. Talking about the other two films, they are also going to be released around Christmas, 2018.

We have seen many Bollywood clashes till date like Bajirao Mastani-Dilwale, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil-Shivaay. But we have never seen a clash between three Bollywood films. So it will be interesting to witness this clash.

Talking about the film Kedarnath, the first schedule of the film has already been completed in Uttarakhand. And the cast and crew is all set to start their second schedule. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Rai is yet to be titled. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anuskha Sharma.

We are definitely looking forward to this clash!