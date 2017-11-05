BREAKING Bigg Boss 11: You Won’t Believe Who Gets EVICTED From The House!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Eviction results are out! Guess who gets evicted this week from Bigg Boss 11 house!

Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar is the most awaited part of the reality show for the viewers. Not just because its eviction day, but also as the special Weekend Ka Vaar brings host Salman Khan with it. Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 was quite entertaining. Well, Sunday has arrived, which means one nominated contestant will leave the show.

This week, nine contestants were nominated for eviction- Dhinchak Pooja, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Bandgi Kalra, Sapna Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde, Benafsha Soonawalla, Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani.

Any guesses who have been kicked out of the house? We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, none other than wildcard entrant Dhinchak Pooja is out of the house. Yes, Pooja’s journey has come to an end just in two weeks. Looks like Pooja, who created a roar in the outside world with her quirky songs, couldn’t impress the viewers inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

During her two week stay inside the house, Dhinchak Pooja was been linked to Luv Tyagi and Akash Dadlani. She kept the housemates and audience entertained with her rap songs but nothing could impress the audience.

What do you think about Dhinchak Pooja’s eviction? Is it ‘Dhinchak’ or ‘Sad’?

