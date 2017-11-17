0 SHARES Share Tweet

After proving to be a visual treat with her long tress for her next film Thugs of Hindostan, young actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has undergone yet another pleasantly surprising makeover.

Fatima Sana Shaikh better known as Geeta Phogat from Dangal, convincingly portrayed the role of an international level wrestler while getting to skin of her character the actress had undergone a remarkable transformation with respect to her haircut and body structure to fit the role.

Immediately post the record making success of Dangal, the actress was signed as the main female lead in Yash Raj Film’s Thugs Of Hindostan. In order to get into the role for her periodic drama Fatima resorted to donning hair extensions.

Over the last one month Fatima was spotted with waist length hair, a drastic contrast to her bob cut look in Dangal. Overnight the actress has given a yet another makeover as she got rid of her hair extensions.

Fatima spent 6 long hours to get rid of the long extensions, sporting her new look in the shoulder length hair.

Post makeover, the actress was seen wearing a blue dress, flaunting her new look after her session in a salon. Today Fatima was spotted at the airport in a casual outfit as she dons her new look.

In less than a year, Fatima Sana Shaikh sported four different looks since the 2016’s Dangal.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently prepping up for her next release Thugs of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan.

