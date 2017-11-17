Is Dharmendra Upset With The Makers Of Fukrey Returns?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Recently at an event, the makers of Fukrey Returns resorted to a unique promotional strategy.

The Fukras, Pulkit and Varun recreated the iconic Dharam-Veer character by making a grand entry on horses at the music launch.

Going a notch further Pulkit aka Hunny donned a leather skirt like Dharmendra and Varun aka Choocha got dressed like Jeetendra like how the wore in the yesteryear film.

While the Fukrey team grabbed a lot of eyeballs with their gimmick, the promotional stunt seems to have irked Dharmendra.

Ranveer Singh who recently featured in a magazine posed like Manoj Kumar, received a thumbs up from the later.

We hope Dharmendra receives team Fukrey Return’s rendition of Dharam-Veer as happily as Manoj Kumar did.

Mehbooba song is the recreated version of the evergreen song ‘Oh Meri Mehbooba’ from Dharam Veer.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 15th December, 2017

