Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence On How She Feels About The Protests That Padmavati Is Facing

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Deepika Padukone feels that Queen Padmini’s soul is around blessing the film Padmavati!

Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati has been facing issues since the makers started the shoot of the film. Right from the sets being vandalised to Sanjay Leela Bhansali being slapped by the member of Karni Sena, the hurdles were just endless.

The threats of Karni Sena affected the promotions of the film so much that there was no event for the official launch of Padmavati’s trailer. But today was the launch of the trailer in 3D in Mumbai. And to everyone’s surprise Deepika attended the event. She shared the stage with Shobha Sant, the CEO of Bhansali Productions, and Ajit Andhare of Viacom 18.

But whichever questions were asked to the actress about the Karni Sena, they were dodged saying that “the queries won’t be answered”. It was only towards the end of the event that a journalist asked Deepika as to how she gathered courage to promote the film amid the protests.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actress decided to speak and said, ”Shobha (Sant) and I were just discussing that her (Rani Padmini) soul is somewhere here. I feel it. I have felt it before as well. There is some energy that is beyond all of us. Despite all the odds and the challenges that we have faced in last six-eight months, we are doing nothing. I promise you. Everything is just falling into place. Our heart is in the right place. Our creative energies are in the right place and everything that we are doing today is just happening organically. It’s happening on its own. I feel like I am living her. She is around blessing the film.”

Padmavati has been gathering praises from all over. The trailer and the song Ghoomar are already a hit. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh along with Deepika Padukone, the film is slated to release on December 1, this year.

Watch Video: Deepika Padukone REACTS On Difficulties While Shooting Padmavati