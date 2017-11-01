Rannvijay Singha Defends Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Priyank Sharma!

275 SHARES Share Tweet

Rannvijay Singha has been the mentor of Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Priyank Sharma in the TV reality show Roadies.

When we talk about some of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 11, then Priyank Sharma is one name that has to be there. He has earlier been a part of shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla, where he was mentored by the popular host Rannvijay Singha.

Priyank had been thrown out of the house for slapping his co-contestant Akash Dadlani. Although, he has been called back to the show, he has again fallen into trouble for bringing up personal matters of Arshi Khan on the show.

Talking about same, Rannvijay told indianexpress.com, “I was in Spain when all of this happened. I got a missed call from Priyank when I returned. I was surprised to know that he got evicted. I asked him if he thinks that he was wrong. He just said he was not wrong. I asked him if he regrets it. He said, ‘I stood up for something that I believed in.’ So I was like if you did what you thought was right and you had to suffer through its repercussions, then its fine.”

He explained further saying, ”Sometimes in life you do things just because you are young. But if it is done for the right reason and if you have the courage to take the repercussion then it is ok. I really want to know the other side of the story. Because I myself have been doing many reality shows.So, I don’t know how much of it was edited. There are a lot of times when contestants instigate each other. If you can get a strong contestant evicted with an act like this, then it is a game played very well.”

Let us see what more lies for the audience in the upcoming episodes of controversial show Bigg Bogg 11!

