Deepika Padukone Gives A Sweet Reply To Alia Bhatt’s Statement Of Never Being Able To Look Or Act Like Her

Last week, we heard a podcast in which Alia Bhatt couldn’t stop praising Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of Rani Padmini in the content pieces of her film, Padmavati.

Alia earlier said, “I’ve not seen the performance yet but I saw the trailer, I think Padmavati…. Deepika as Padmavati was just so fabulous and she just looked like so fabulous and I know I can never look like that or act like that.. she just looks like a Queen and I told her also ‘you are so lovely and so inspiring’ and I just know she is going to nail it in that film I just get that sense. I’m really looking forward to this one.”

Deepika Padukone recently read about such reporting through one of her fan clubs.

The actress took to Twitter and gave a very cute reply to Alia’s kind words but in the most humble way.

Unassumingly, Deepika wrote, “My Aloo…you make NO SENSE! I love you!!!❤ @aliaa08”

Deepika has been gathering a lot of love and praise from across quarters for essaying the role of the most beautiful woman, Rani Padmini in the best way.

Recently the first song of Padmavati, Ghoomar too was released and people cannot stop raving about how correctly Deepika has picked up the folk dance and performed it with so much grace.

