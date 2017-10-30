Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Guess Who Is The New Captain Of The House!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As we saw in the last episode of Bigg Boss 11, housemates chose three contestants- Akash Dadlani, Luv Tyagi and Bandgi Kalra for the captaincy task. Earlier, Jyoti Kumari’s name was also on the list, but post her eviction last night the housemates had to think of another name and Jyoti Kumari was replaced with Akash.

For the task, the trio had to hold onto the ring which is to win the captaincy task. The person, who gets detached with the ring, will be out of the game. Akash Dadlani was the first to quit the task while the captaincy game was on between Luv Tyagi and Bandgi Kalra.

Now we exclusively reveal, Luv Tyagi is the new captain of the task, which means he is also safe from this week’s eviction. Yes, Luv becomes the fourth captain of the house. It remains to see how he deals with the power given to him by the housemates.

On Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan asked Luv Tyagi to start performing in the game. Despite Luv’s bad performance during the luxury budget task, housemates nominated Luv’s name for the captaincy task. Superstar host Salman Khan even questioned housemates on what basis they picked Luv as he was the person who performed worst during the luxury budget task.

What do you think? Will Luv Tyagi become the best captain of the house? Share your views.

Meanwhile, here’s the sneak peek video of Bandgi Kalra and Luv Tyagi fighting for captaincy:

Captaincy ke liye bhid rahe hai Luv Tyagi & Bandgi Kalra! Kaun maarega baazi? Jaan ne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30pm! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/SIeuVyWa3k — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 30, 2017

