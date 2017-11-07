Bigg Boss 11: Know Who Is Salman Khan’s Favourite Contestant In The House

342 SHARES Share Tweet

It was a big day in the Bigg Boss 11 house for actor Shilpa Shinde. While she has been fighting her battle with co contestant Vikas Gupta in her own way, she has truly learnt how to play the game well. The actor has been singing songs, offering food and doing everything in her right to irritate Vikas, and it seems to be working. Vikas, almost jumped outside the house and also appealed to Bigg Boss to take him out of the game, citing that he could not take anymore from Shilpa.

Well, her efforts have not gone unnoticed, and her antics have been very entertaining for the rest of the housemates and for her fans. The icing on the cake is that superstar host Salman Khan also said that he is loving her in the house, in the recent episode. The guest on the show, actor Tanishaa Mukerji, also agreed with him, saying that it’s commendable how she is coming up with unique ways to trouble Vikas. Shilpa surely seems to have become one of the strongest best contenders and will certainly go a long way in the show.

