Deepika Padukone Revealed Secret Behind Her Unibrows In Padmavati Poster

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has been the talk of the town since its cast was announced. From casting Deepika Padkone with Shahid Kapoor and opposite boyfriend, Ranveer Singh to the opulent sets, costumes being vandalized to elaborate rangolis being destroyed by extremists.

The third collaboration between Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the release of the theatrical poster release featuring Deepika as Rani Padmini has had mixed reactions.

It was not the magnificent set in the background or Deepika being weighed down by elaborate exclusive jewelry collection by Tanishq accompanied by a mind-blowing ensemble by Rimple and Harpreeet Narula. It was her dusky skin tone and a uni-brow!

When asked at a recent press conference if there has been any backlash, Deepika replied, “In fact, I read some amazing articles that said how we changed beauty’s definition. It’s high time we did that. As women, we have been conditioned to think a certain way. I am glad with what we did with my look in Padmavati. It takes an immense amount of belief for all of us to take that risk, in a sense because that is not how the audience is conditioned.”

The actress further added, “Padmavati’s beauty is beyond the physical beauty. It is her soul, her spirit; it is what she meant to her people. She is worshipped and we have to give her that due and this movie is that. Keeping all that in mind– courage, power and all of it.”

The actress stated that there was some backlash, “Some of them have picked up the unibrow and the skin tone. But the beauty is so much more. You will understand when you see the movie. For me, she is hugely inspiring”.

The larger than life period drama since before Rajasthani folk inspired Ghoomar’s release was wooing the audience with Sanchit Balhara’s background music in the trailer. The song’s video in addition to Deepika Padukone and her mind boggling spins also has Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Anupriya Goenka has his first wife.

Here, check out the song that Deepika deems the most difficult that she and the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have shot: