Khatam Kahani From Qarib Qarib Singlle Is Visual Treat From Picturesque Locations Of India

Irrfan Khan starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle’s first song, ‘Khatam Kahani’ is out! The track has been shot across picturesque locations of India. The picturization of the song has been elaborate!

The song that is being loved and appreciated is a visual delight and it has been shot across several cities nationally!

To name a few the track has been shot across many beautiful cities like Bikaner Rishikesh, Gangtok, Rewari and many other.

The filmmakers have captured a portion of the song on the beautiful boats of Rishikesh, a few bits of the song was also shot in an airplane in Gangtok followed by a few bits shot in a taxi in Bikaner.

The track captures a beautiful journey of the two actors.

This marks to be the next film of Irrfan post Hindi Medium that was a straight hit with audiences and was also critically acclaimed!

In fact, the film also marks the Hindi Cinema debut of the popular actress Parvathy who has worked extensively down south.

The movie provides an interesting take on middle-aged singles venturing into online dating. The trailer provides a fresh breath of air to Bollywood love stories.

The film promises not to be the conventional love story as it unfolds to a fun ride and adventure with an unusual fresh pairing of Irrfan Khan with Parvathy.

We see Irrfan as Yogi in an all-new quirky lover boy avatar trying to woo the workaholic and mature Jaya.

The trailer and the posters are garnering a lot of attention for its quirky and intriguing content.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.

