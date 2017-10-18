Deepika Padukone Talks About Her Role In Shah Rukh Khan’s Next With Aanand L Rai

134 SHARES Share Tweet

Deepika Padukone is also going to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s next film with Aanand L Rai.

The Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, apart from her full-fledged roles, has also done a lot of lot of cameos in films like Billu, Dum Maaro Dum and the latest one being Raabta. And now she is going to make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s next project with Aanad L Rai.

While most of her cameos in films till date have been a dance performance, we do not know much about the one in SRK’s film. But in a recent interview with a media channel, Deepika herself talked about her role in the film.

She said, ”It’s a cameo and it was fun. Shah Rukh just called me up and said that they wanted to do something special and it happened. And I believe that if the heart is in the right place and just call took place. Literally, he just called me and I think in a couple of days we shot. It was such a fun. None of us felt like we were working. It was like a couple of friends catching up.”

Well, for those who do not know, it is not only Deepika, but there are going to be so many other B-town actresses who will be joining the King of Romance in his film. Atresses like Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi and Kajol are the ones who have shot for their cameos.

In fact, a few days back, Shah Rukh Khan himself had shared a couple of pictures with all these beautiful ladies on Instagram. He had captioned the picture as, ”Sum nites the stars with u shine brighter than the ones in the sky. Thx ladies for ur graciousness beauty & love.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and all these ladies, the film will see Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the leading ladies.

