Designer Masaba Trolled For Backing Firecracker Ban, Receives Support From Sonam Kapoor!

Designer Masaba Gupta hits back to trolls like a boss, receives support from Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities.

Celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently got trolled after she supported the Supreme Court’s ban on the sale of firecrackers in Delhi NCR. Now, Masaba hits back at trolls who allegedly referred to her ‘illegitimate West Indian’ on micro-blogging website Twitter. She was abused and trolled to a greater extent that it forced her to write an open letter. To people who don’t know, Masaba is the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and West Indian cricketer, Viv Richards.

“Recently I retweeted in the support of the Firecracker ban by the Supreme Court and like every other issue in this country, big or small.. The trolling & bashing began,” her tweet read.

“By calling me names like ‘b*s*ard child’ or ‘illegitimate west Indian’ it only makes my chest swell with pride. I’m the illegitimate product of two of the MOST legitimate personalities you’ll find & I’ve made the best life, both personally and professionally… out of which I’m proud of,” she further wrote.

Read her full statement below in the tweet:

The tweet got thousands of likes and retweets. Soon Bollywood celebrities Chetan Bhagat, Huma Qureshi, Sonam Kapoor and others tweeted in support of Masaba.

you are amazing, one of the truly most inspiring people I have met. learn from me. don't let 'em trolls get to you. you r bigger than that! — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 12, 2017

Love you Masaba.. you make us all damn proud https://t.co/aIrHc73au2 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) October 12, 2017

Love you Masaba!! Proud of you girl ❤❤ https://t.co/OuDG21MSmQ — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) October 12, 2017

