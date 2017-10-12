Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra’s Boyfriend To Enter The House After Her Closeness With Puneesh Sharma?

527 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma are getting closer with each passing day. The two are seen cuddling and kissing each other inside the house after the light goes off at night. In the last episode, Puneesh, who claims to be single, was seen holding hands and professing his love for Bandgi, who is currently in a relationship with Dennis Nagpal. Their romance has caught everyone’s attention. Puneesh also got possessive for Bandgi and asked her to stop getting close to the other male contestants of the house.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

However, all this display of affection by them on the Bigg Boss 11 is not going down well with Bandgi’s boyfriend Dennis Nagpal, who is also apparently Puneesh’s friend. In fact, Dennis is also wishing Bandgi and Puneesh to get eliminated soon.

Twitter users and well-wishers have been messaging Dennis about how Bandgi is creating love angle with Puneesh in order to survive in the game. All these have left Dennis upset and he is wishing to enter Bigg Boss 11 house to bring the reality in open.

I wish too, they get eliminated — Dennis Nagpal (@dennisnagpal) October 12, 2017

wooo hooooo@ColorsTV we want @dennisnagpal inside the #BiggBoss11 house In dono ki bajani hai

what nonsense GO Denis#bb11 https://t.co/6iIsQly1O7 — Bhavna (@designall123) October 12, 2017

He also retweeted one of the tweets that read that Puneesh Sharma is already married and is hiding his marital status. Bandgi’s boyfriend captioned the same as, “Cmon man! Too low of you to run after 11 year younger girl.”

In the first episode of ‘Friday Ka Faisla’, we saw Bandgi and Puneesh planning to pose they are in love, for the game. So can we say, Puneesh and Bandgi’s closeness and the entire flirtatious scenes between them are just for the content and footage?

Share your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more Exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video : Bigg Boss 11 Puneesh Sharma And Bandgi Kalra CAUGHT Cuddling And Kissing Late Night