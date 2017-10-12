Splitsvilla 10: Not Priyank Sharma And Divya Agarwal But This Couple Wins The Show!

173 SHARES Share Tweet

Guess who is the winner of Sunny Leone and Ranvijay Singha’s Spiltsvilla 10!

MTV’s popular reality show Splistvilla 10, which is hosted by Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and Ranvijay Singha is finally coming to end. The show started with 10 boys and 10 girls, and an oracle that decided whether the couple makes a perfect match. This season, the contestants came with an intention of finding their perfect match. In order to find the perfect match, the boys and girls were made to perform some tasks every week. It majorly tested the chemistry between the couples.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

A popular contestant on the show was none other than Priyank Sharma (Now Bigg Boss 11 contestant) and her girlfriend Divya Aggarwal. Raodies Rising contestant Priyank Sharma and beauty queen Divya Agarwal were the most popular couple on the show. In fact, fans had even assumed them as the winner of the show.

In fact, there were reports that claimed that Priyank and Divya are going to win the tenth season of the popular show. However, that’s not true! According to media reports, the couple who have won the dating reality show is Baseer Ali and Naina.Singh. As per reports, the couple beat Priyank Sharma and Divya in the finale task to win the title of Splistvilla 10.

Are you happy to see them as the winner of the season? Share your views in the comments section below:

Watch Video : Bigg Boss 11, Day 10 Preview A Major Showdown Between Arshi Khan And Sapna Choudhry!