Dont Miss!! Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Quirky Wedding Card

If wedding cards could tell a story, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wedding is going to be fun!

Comedian Bharti Singh has chosen a wedding card that is just right for her. With a wedding card as quirky as her, we cannot wait for Bharti Singh to get married to fiancé, Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Reportedly, Bharti met Haarsh while shooting for one of her comedy shows. Haarsh has been the writer for most of the shows that Bharti has participated in or hosted. The longtime couple had a roka ceremony earlier this year. Bharti and Haarsh appeared together for the first time while they participated in Nach Baliye 8. Since then we have been waiting for them to walk down the aisle or the beach in this case.

The Queen of Comedy is set to get married in Goa on December 3rd and the preparations are on in full swing! In fact, the wedding cards too, have a coastal-nautical theme. The cards have been packaged in a white wooden box with blue detailing and is decorated with seashell.

As one pull out the cards, Bharti and Haarsh’s picture pops up along with their wedding date and venue. What has us cackling is the photo that the couple has chosen. Bharti is carrying Haarsh over her shoulders while both sport a bright smile. The wedding cards have been designed by Puneet Gupta Invitations and are solely Bharti’s choice.

Reportedly Bharti is going to wearing creations from designers like Neeta Lulla and Adhya The Designer.

The lovebirds organized a Mata Ki Chowki at both of their houses. Before leaving for her 3-days wedding celebration in Goa, Bharti will have a traditional Punjabi bangle ceremony hosted in her home.

Wedding cards are here 😍 @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @puneetguptaofficial @puneet_gupta_invitations #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:13am PST