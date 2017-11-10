Jacqueline Fernandez Reunites With Salman Khan After 3 Years Of Kick!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The super-hit duo of Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan is all set to create sparks with Race 3, three years after the blockbuster film Kick.

After the humungous success of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick, Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan are ready to set everyone’s heart racing with the third film of the Race franchise.

Race as a franchise has been a blockbuster hit amongst the audience. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have already intrigued the audience to witness the super hit duo raising the bar higher.

Today, the duo is all set to shoot for the Muharat shot for Race 3 in Mumbai.

The last outing of the duo was the super hit movie of Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Kick’ released in the year 2014. The pair received an immense response from the fans resulting into the heated excitement for Race 3. There has been huge anticipation to witness the duo together on celluloid again. Their wait finally ends as they both gear up for Race 3.

Jacqueline has been receiving a lot of love from fans for her sizzling hotness in Judwaa 2. Her mind blowing chemistry with Varun Dhawan turned the pair into one of the favorite ‘Jodi’ of 2017.

With Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan returning together we can surely expect fireworks on screen.