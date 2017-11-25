Enough Of Padmavati And You Need To Know Why!

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has been making headlines since very long, and all for the wrong reasons.

The attacks and ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, have been constantly increasing with each passing day.

The much-talked about film was to release on December 1, 2017, but is postponed. From political parties to religious communities, everyone has been demanding a ban on the film. Interestingly, even before the Central Board of Film Certification does its work. Padmavati seems to be going for a long battle. Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh ministers have announced the ban of the film in their respective state.

Everyone across the country is horrified and aghast at the death threat issues on Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. Crores of rupees are being rewarded for beheading SLB and Deepika. BJP leader Surajpal Singh Amu announced bounty offer of Rs 10 crore to anyone who would behead Deepika and SLB.

Things are turning way too intense for the makers of Padmavati. There should be no acceptance to open threats. The sheer absence of serious law and order action against the protesters only proves that nobody takes threats seriously.

A dead body with anti-Padmavati slogans hanging at Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Fort was found yesterday. In the other news, protesters have burnt an effigy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Delhi’s Azadpur. These are are very recent updates on deadly Padmavati protest. Read Here: SHOCKING! Dead Body With Anti-Padmavati Slogans Found Hanging at Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Fort

Karni Sena’s claims about the film is distorting history and tarnishing the legacy of their beloved 14th-century queen Padmini. However, Sanjay Leela and the star cast of the film have repeatedly assured that there is no such thing that will offend their community. Since no one has actually seen the film, we wonder how can so many people legitimately be against it.

According to what we have heard, Padmavati is at its huge budget of Rs. 190 crore ($29 million). The trailer of the film has already proved that it is going to be another epic historical spectacle. The film is carrying a huge price tag, which means it has to earn huge in order to cover the investment.

Either of two can happen, some controversy and free publicity will help the film to earn better. Or since Padmavati is banned in some states, makers will suffer a huge loss. There’s a lot of negativity surrounding Padmavati in a couple of states, which has also led a few local distributors to back out.

The biggest challenge for Padmavati is going to be the recovery of its investment. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is made on a huge budget and it is a big deal. Despite recovering from non-theatrical avenues, Padmavati has to earn huge at the Box Office.

Well, SLB’s Padmavati is not the first film that is getting targeted. Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ in 2008, Anil Sharma’s ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ (2001), Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Udta Punjab’, Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vishwaroopam’ (2013), Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Ram Leela’ were also among many targeted by political parties and religious groups.

We wonder what makers can do in order to let things go on a right track. Take one more month and let the controversy go dull or let the controversy continue, and let the free publicity keep working?

It’s strange that even without seeing the film, sorts of mixed opinions are coming from every way on social media. The country is obsessed with issues regarding a legendary Rajput queen. And the politicians have ignored their constitutional duty, and are issuing death threats against one of India’s biggest Bollywood star, Deepika Padukone?

Over three lac farmers took over Parliament Street on Monday to raise their demands. They highlighted the government’s lack of concern towards the farmers. How can we forget that the food that is coming on our table is because of their hard work and they are the one who are committing suicide? Where are the political parties and their opinions now over this issue? Over a 150,000 farmers have committed suicide and we are doing nothing.

What are we doing for the women’s security in the country? The rape numbers are only increasing day by day. The Police routinely harass or bully the women who report the crime. The se*ual offences have significantly grown and what are the political parties doing for the sake of women’s security? Instead, they are increasing the securities for themselves as the elections are nearing.

Remember more than 22 people were dead and 35 injured in a stampede at the Elphinstone railway station. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu called it “unfortunate” but in the true sense, it was sheer ‘neglect” by the government. The stampede happened during the rush hour in morning when people were going to work. Nothing has been done when the government has asked citizens to report their issues. The infrastructure of the country still stays poor!

We know how hard the Mumbai rains can be and yet the city administration couldn’t do anything during this year’s floods. Thousands of citizens were stranded.

There is no change on fronts where it is needed the most and look what are we running after? Padmavati! Is Padmavati the only issue in the country that everyone is running after?

These are very few instances to put forward. There are many that one needs to look after as priority. The political parties are addressing the issue and protest against Padmavati during their election rallies. Isn’t that funny?

Should offering Rs 10 crores for someone’s head or the big issues of the country be highlighted? Let the makers of Padmavati breathe fresh air.

Enough of Padmavati, let the Censor Board and law do its duty! Let the audience decide what is right and what is wrong.

What do you think about this? Feel free to share your views in the comments section below.