SHOCKING! Dead Body With Anti-Padmavati Slogans Found Hanging at Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Fort

This has gone way too far against Sanjay Leela Bhansali! A dead body with anti-Padmavati slogans found hanging at Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Fort.

The ban and trouble against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor is turning intense with each passing day. The makers have time and again assured that there is no lovemaking scene between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji in the film and that they are not distorting any kind of historical facts. Despite that, the political parties and religious community are leaving no stone unturned to target the film. Bounty is being issued to behead Deepika Padukone and Bhansali.

The film has already been banned in quite a few states of the country. The Political interference is only heating up the issue. Read to know about the ban on Padmavati: Gujarat Bans Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati?

If that was not enough, shocking news has come out. A dead body has been found hanging at the front of Jaipur fort. Disturbing visuals read, “We don’t burn effigies, we kill.” Threats have been written on the stones next to the dead body. The other threat reads, “Padmavati ka virodh.”

The protesters are professing violence in the worst possible way. However, the president of Karni Sena has denied their involvement in this and has addressed this as a ‘suicide” and not a protest against the film, Padmavati.

“This could be a suicide. This is not our way of protest. We condemn this,” says Mahipal Singh Makrana, Karni Sena President.

“This is not our way of protest. I want to tell people not to resort to such methods,” Makrana added.

In the other news, protesters have burnt an effigy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Delhi’s Azadpur.

The movie stars Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

