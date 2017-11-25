Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan SLAMS Priyank Sharma For Body-Shaming Shilpa Shinde!

684 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan slams Priyank Sharma like never before.

So, we already knew that this is going to happen on this week’s Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar. As earlier we revealed, Priyank Sharma body shamed Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 11. It all happened before the new captaincy task was introduced in the house.

While discussing their game plan, Hina Khan had said, “Akash ne mera vote nikal diya or Humne Akash ko promise kiya tha use vote krenge.”

To which Priyank replied, “Yeh Dirty game hui, voh (Hina) deserving thi, Shilpa Shinde?, that women cannot even run.”

Luv then stops him but Priyank continues saying, “Arey bhai voh aurat bhaag bhi nai sakti, sand jaisi bodies hain unki. Weight itna gain kr liya hai unhone.”

Luv tells Priyank not to say this but he continues to say, “Yeh sach hai.”

Well, Salman Khan has started shooting for this week’s Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar. He raised the point of Priyank Sharma body-shaming Shilpa.

While you are waiting to catch the intense weekend episodes, we reveal that Priyank was called in the witness box. Salman took a class of Priyank by asking his mom’s weight. Everyone was confused what Salman was actually talking about as Arshi, Vikas, Shilpa, Bandgi and Puneesh were not presnet during the said conversation. He then reveals to everyone that Priyank Sharma body-shamed Shilpa and Arshi.

This was quite shocking for Vikas Gupta and other contestants. Salman even targets Hina Khan and Sapna Choudhary for not stopping Priyank from saying such things.

Expect a lot of drama in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 with star host Salman Khan!

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!