Esha Gupta Gets Trolled For Skin Show, Her Reply Is Befitting!

48 SHARES Share Tweet

Esha Gupta gave an amazing reply when she was asked why she always does skin show!

Every now and then we see some or the other Bollywood celeb getting trolled on the social media. And the same has happened with the actress Esha Deol.

A few days back, on the Air Force Day she had tweeted saying, “Proud to be an airforce officers daughter. the real heroes are off the screen #AirForceDay salute to all protecting our nation”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

There was a Twitter user who took the thing in a completely different way and commented, “Then Why u always do skin show???? I know this is personal but imagine how it looks when a father see those kind of pics.. Have a nice day..”

But the actress was quick enough to give a befitting reply. She responded in a manner which shut down his troll. She said, “Sh*t buddy, did not realize m the reason why we need our soldiers.. dude? Your statement just opened my eyes.. m awakened.”

Proud to be an airforce officers daughter.the real heroes are off the screen #AirForceDay salute to all protecting our nation🙏🏽🇮🇳 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) October 8, 2017

Then Why u always do skin show???? I know this is personal but imagine how it looks when a father see those kind of pics.. Have a nice day.. — iamfamous (@famous_24x7) October 8, 2017

Shit buddy, didnot realise m the reason why we need our soldiers.. dude? Your statement just opened my eyes..m awakened. https://t.co/Zy1ENeEo5Q — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) October 8, 2017

Earlier, in a statement given to IANS, Esha had said, ”Trollers are basically people who have literally nothing better going on for themselves. So, they get online and start pulling down other who are actually trying to make a difference. Their trolls are not always restricted only to celebrities.”

She added on saying, ”If I’m bothered by a nobody’s opinion about my morals, it will be my fault. I believe if we are blessed enough by God to get a name and a platform where what we say will be heard, then it should be used to say things which matter, not just for promoting films. Everyone has the right to opinion, but trollers will troll on anything. I just wish they get a job or have goals in life.”

Watch Video: Aamir Khan REVEALS Why He Is Nervous For His Film Secret Superstar