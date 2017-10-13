Excited Fans Make Posters Of Sanjay Dutt Biopic!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ace director Rajkumar Hirani who is helming the untitled biopic on Sanjay Dutt has kept everything about the film under wraps

Recently, some images of Ranbir Kapoor in his character of Sanjay Dutt were leaked from the sets which raised the eyebrows of everyone.

The leaked looks of Ranbir Kapoor from the film have created immense curiosity and anticipation amongst Ranbir Kapoor’s and Sanjay Dutt’s fans.

The excitement level of the fans is so much that they have resorted to creating their version of posters for the much-awaited film.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a totally different avatar in the film where he will be playing the reel life, Sanjay Dutt.

The actor has undergone a tremendous transformation for his role in the film.The talented actor has learned the nuances and accent of Sanjay Dutt very well apart from the physical transformation Ranbir underwent for the role.

Ranbir had adopted Dutt’s unique strut for the film by watching almost 200 hours of footage, transformed himself physically and also sported a wig to properly resemble the actor’s iconic 90’s mane.

Ranbir’s transformation into the character of Sanjay Dutt has proved one thing that the actor has done justice to the role.