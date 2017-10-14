Here’s How Kangana Ranaut Reacted When She Faced Karan Johar At An Event

95 SHARES Share Tweet

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar came face to face, here’s what happened next!

The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is surely in news these days because of her controversy with Hrithik Roshan. But it was not very long back that she had made it to many headlines because of her tiff with the filmmaker Karan Johar.

It all started with their chat on the talk show Koffee With Karan, where Kangana had termed KJo as the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ in the Bollywood film industry. And it is since then that many comments have been passed from both the sides in the matter. It turned the already not so good relationship into a bitter one.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Well, the two of them surely do not want to come across each other after that incident. But when you are working in the same industry you really can’t avoid it all the time. And the same thing happened at a recent event.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Kangana and Karan were attending Ambani’s bash. But as their tiff is known to all, they were made to sit in different rows and at the opposite ends. But according to a Mumbai Mirror report, there came a point when the two of them went to the first row to greet Neeta Ambani.

And that was when they came face to face. But very smarty, Kangana walked past KJo and made her way to the exit, leaving no scope for an interaction.

Talking about their respective work fronts, Kangana is going to be seen in the film Manikarnika. She has started prepping for the role and the film is currently under production. On the other hand, Karan Johar has announced two projects namely Brahmastra and Kesari.