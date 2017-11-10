Ex-Lovers Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Salman Khan To Battle It Out On Eid 2018

200 SHARES Share Tweet

It is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan vs Salman Khan this coming Eid, whose side are you on?

Just like every year, Salman Khan has pre-booked the Eid release for his movie but this time he is not battling just anyone at the box office. This time it is a movie-off between ex-lover—Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan is midst filming and was lately surrounded by murky waters of controversies. Reportedly Aishwarya threw a tantrum on the first of filming Fanney Khan as she felt that her costumes were not apt for her character. The costumes were re-worked on by her friend and costume designer Manish Malhotra. All is seemingly well among the friends as Aishwarya was seen at Manish’s house attending a party with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and director Karan Johar.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Trade Analysist, Taran Adarsh has confirmed through a tweet that Fanney Khan is set for an Eid release:

It’s official… #FanneyKhan confirmed for Eid 2018… Stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2017

While Salman Khan fans were still not over Tiger Zinda Hai trailer, the actor has already announced another movie— Race 3.

Reportedly, Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has already started shooting for Remo D’Souza’s action drama packed Race 3. The sequel to Race and Race 2 will star Jacqueline Fernandez along with Salman Khan. It was only last Thursday that director Remo D’Souza announced with a picture of clapboard that Race 3 is all set for shooting.

ThiS is my biggest Race guys my life’s biggest so I need all your good wishes coz I need it 🙂 and I promise I won’t let any one down. It’s time for #race3 A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:40am PST

And yesterday Salman Khan shared a picture from the mahurat shot:

Baki sab toh Theek Hai but look at how hot, cool, sweet, charming & sexy is rameshji looking in this Race 3 ke team pic mein . pic.twitter.com/mpkYOUaxOK — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 10, 2017

Now it is plenty obvious the ex-lovers are all ready for the race but who will win? Not that we want any of the two to lose but, may the best one win!

Watch Video: Ishaan Khattar’s Dance Moves Will Make You Go Crazy!