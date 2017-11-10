Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Indirectly Confesses His Love For Benafsha Soonawalla?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Is Priyank Sharma falling in love with his close friend and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla?

Things change every day in Bigg Boss 11 house. Each day is a new day for the housemates. The last episode saw how Priyank Sharma and Benafsha indirectly confess their love for each other. While having a friendly chat, Priyank tells Benfasha that he has become very protective of her in this house. He indirectly also says that his closeness with her has put him into thoughts. He further says that he gets scared every time she gets nominated for the eviction. Their conversation ends with Benafsha kissing Priyank after he makes a sarcastic comment about how he is giving excuses for not expressing his love for her.

After a while, the two again talk about their personal lives in the garden area. Priyank says Benafsha that he wants to say something and goes on to ask her whether they are doing something wrong. She replies, “Why would be wrong?” Benafsha suggests Priyank to relax, and says we are only friends. She adds, “My love and your love will understand that this is just friendship.” Priyank says, “To be honest, I am not very sure.” Benafsha then assures that their friendship is not going to affect the relationship with their respective partners.

Meanwhile, recently Priyank’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal expressed her displeasure over his friendship with Benafsha. She was also upset about how Priyank never mentioned her as his girlfriend on the show.

What’s actually brewing between Priyank and Benafsha? Are the two falling in love with each other? Only time will tell!

