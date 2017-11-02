Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Here’s The Next Captain Of The House

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 show is turning dramatic and intense with each passing day. After the luxury budget task, housemates geared up to fight for this week’s captaincy task. As we all know captainship in Bigg Boss 11 house plays a very important role and it definitely creates new fights among the housemates. This week of Bigg Boss is witnessing unexpected twists and turns.

It’s that time of the week again to select the captain of the house. Any guesses who were the elected contenders for the captaincy? We exclusively reveal, Hiten Tejwani, Benafsha and Puneesh Sharma were elected as the contenders for the captaincy task.

For the task, housemates had to support their favourite contender. In order to support their favourite contender, the housemates were asked to feed water to the contestants they don’t want to be captain. Yes, that’s the task. As the buzzer rings, the contestants were asked to drink water. The person who survives till last, becomes the captain.

You will be shocked to know which contestant has been elected as the new captain. Any guesses? We exclusively reveal, Puneesh Sharma is the NEW captain of the house. Don’t you think the young lad has always been very lucky?

