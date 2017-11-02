Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma Pees In His Pants!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s that time of the week again to select the captain Bigg Boss 11 house. As earlier we revealed, Hiten Tejwani, Benafsha and Puneesh Sharma were elected as the contenders for the captaincy task.

For the task, all three contenders had to ride cycle continuously and keep moving on it until other two quit. There was a twist in the task. The participating contestants had to drink a glass of water. They are made to drink water at regular intervals, thus testing their ability to hold the pressure.

Benafsha and Hiten tried their best control the pressure. However, after a while the two quit the game but Puneesh went for long. We exclusively reveal, Puneesh Sharma pees in his pants but refuses to back-out. After the two others quit, Puneesh is adjudged the winner of the task. This is how he has become the new captain of the house.

So the new captain of the house is none other than Puneesh Sharma!

