Bigg Boss 11: Varun Sood Confesses His Love For Benafsha Soonawalla

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Varun Sood admits that he loves the Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla!

Bigg Boss 11 is entertaining the audience really well. And some of the contestants like Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan are quite active inside the house. But there are some others like Benafsha Soonawalla who does not appear much on the screen. But her rumoured boyfriend Varun Sood thinks differently.

Talking to Bollywood Life, he said, “The day she entered the house I had my winner of Bigg Boss 11, I love her, and with the grace she is playing my respect for her has gone to a different level.”

He also mentioned the one advice which he gave her before she entered the house. He said, ”I told her try changing the mindset of the viewers, show everyone that entertainment doesn’t mean fighting or saying derogatory things. I am glad she is following it.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Finally, confessing his love for the lady, Varun said, ”I love her. She is someone who makes me a better person, I learn a lot from her. And about being it “on-record “, you guys shall know soon.”

Recently, Benafsha was seen inside the house first saying that she has a boyfriend, without taking any name. And later she denied it saying that it is confusing. When Varun was asked about it, he said, “As I said you gotta wait for her to come out. All the confusion you have will be cleared.”

There were also reports that even Varun was offered Bigg Boss 11. Confirming the news, he said, “Yes I was offered Bigg Boss 11, and if given a chance I would love to go in for a day to meet Benafsha. I shall hug her and tell her I am proud of her. It’s pretty hard to stay without talking to someone you are used to.”

The most genuine person in the house, lets do our bit to save @benafshasoonawalla ! We love you ❤️ (Voting link in bio) #beeforthewin A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

Im so proud of you bee you have no idea! #beeforthewin 🐝 A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

@benafshasoonawalla needs our help. Lets all save her..go to the voot app and vote for benafsha! Thankyou family!! #beeforthewin (link in my bio) A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

Floats like a butterfly, stings like a bee 🐝! Stay strong @benafshasoonawalla #beeforthewin A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on Oct 17, 2017 at 3:45am PDT