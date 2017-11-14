Father Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Karisma Kapoor’s Second Marriage Rumors With Sandeep Toshniwal

106 SHARES Share Tweet

Father Randhir Kapoor gives daughter- Karisma Kapoor blessings to marry the businessman, Sandeep Toshniwal.

Karisma Kapoor has been seen with businessman Sandeep Toshniwal on many occasions. Be it dinner dates or family functions. Now that Sandeep’s divorce from his wife of 14 years is finalized, Karisma’s father, Randhir Kapoor has given the pair his blessings. Does this mean that a Kapoor wedding is in near future?

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Randhir Kapoor expressed his full support if his daughter wanted to marry Sandeep. “If she (Karisma) wants to get married, then she has my blessings. She is young and must be seeing him (Sandeep), I don’t know. I also see their photographs,”

Randhir further added, “If she wants to begin her life again and her children are happy with it (her decision to get married again) then I will support them. I don’t think there is anything wrong in that in today’s time,”

Evidently, senior Kapoor has no problems with Karisma and Sandeep getting married. Although, he is not aware of any wedding plans but is very supportive of the prospect. All he wants for Karisma is to be happy with the choice she makes.

Karisma who was earlier married to the industrialist, Sunjay Kapur got their divorce last year through mutual consent. The ex-couple share two children, a daughter- Samaira and a son- Kiaan. Karisma now has their custody. Sunjay Kapur got married to Priya Sachdev earlier this year in a glitzy ceremony.

