Saif Ali Khan Gifts Son Taimur A Expensive Car On Children’s Day!

244 SHARES Share Tweet

Daddy Saif Ali Khan gifts this expensive car to son Taimur on Children’s Day.

Daddy Saif Ali Khan surely knows how to pamper his baby Taimur and has already geared up to make his son’s first birthday special. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur turns one on December 20 but before that, it’s Children’s Day today and Daddy Saif has gifted him one swanky car worth crore. Saif has bought Grand Cherokee SRT for Rs. 1.3 crore. Now that’s pretty expensive!

Taimur is surely a lucky child as he gets this expensive and grand gift on Children’ day. Saif has also got one baby seat in the back of the car for Taimur and will take his munchkin first out for a ride in it.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Saif while talking to the media said: “There is a baby-seat in the back of the car, so I think I will take Taimur out for a ride in it. I think I’ll give him this car. I think Taimur will love the color, nice cherry red jeep. I have thought that I will keep this car for him.”

Meanwhile, Taimur Ali Khan is set to turn one on December 20. While there were speculations that mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan was keen on hosting a themed party for her son’s first birthday, aunty Karisma Kapoor revealed that the celebration will be a low-key affair with the only family in attendance.

We can’t wait to know what’s more in the store for baby Taimur with Children’s Day gift already being this grand.

Watch Video: Children’s Day: Daddy Saif Ali Khan gifts Taimur a swanky jeep worth Rs 1.30 crore!



Khushboo • Now