Fatima Sana Shaikh Sweating It Out For Her Next

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to star in 2018’s much-anticipated movie ‘ Thugs Of Hindostan’. The actress will be seen in the much-awaited film alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Aamir Khan.

Fatima is playing a leading lady in the ensemble cast which also stars Katrina Kaif.

The actress will be seen playing a warrior in the film and the Dangal girl is leaving no stone unturned to play her part to perfection.

Fatima has been following a prolonged fitness regime as a part of the preparation for ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’. She has been sharing her workout regime on Instagram and no doubt they look intense and vigorous. Her workout includes cardio, running, jumping, strength training core training etc. The actress is playing a warrior in the film and from her rugged and rough workout, we can definitely say that she is all set to amaze her with her performance.

We have witnessed her in Dangal which had a totally different fitness training, it was more of an athletic workout regime. Whereas in ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ her workout includes lean body training which is quite different from the previous.

Fatima Sana Shaikh went into transformation as she is seen with long tresses. The actress looks beautiful and fierce in her new look.

Fatima has recently wrapped up her 1st schedule of ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ in Malta.