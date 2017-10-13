Shekhar Suman Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Kangana Ranaut’s SMS To Hrithik Roshan!

63 SHARES Share Tweet

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut’s controversy is getting ugly with each passing day. While Kangana has been giving out interviews and demanding an apology from Hrithik Roshan, the latter has refrained from commenting anything. It was only a few days back when Hrithik Roshan opened his heart out over Kangana Ranaut controversy in an explosive interview with Arnab Goswami. After the interview, many celebrities showed their support for Hrithik Roshan and the recent one is Shekhar Suman, father of Kangana Ranaut’s ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Last year, Adhyayan Suman in an all-tell interview said Kangana Ranaut was doing black magic on him. His father Shekhar Suman repeats the claim in an interview with SpotboyE. Shekhar Suman said, “If you are asked to go and sit in a graveyard at 1 am and put coins and suparis there, what is that? He was asked to that. He was told that it would be good for his career and their relationship. Give it any name- black magic or whatever, but it was certainly not puja. All that was being done, was to make Adhyayan mentally weak.”

Shekhar Suman also went on to reveal that his son Adhyayan came across some messages that Kangana had sent to Hrithik Roshan. He revealed, “Adhyayan discovered some messages sent by Kangana to Hrithik. Those messages were such that he didn’t like. He was devastated. He came crying to Alka and I told him: Boss, maine toh aapko pehle hi bola tha.”

When asked if Adhyayan ever stumble upon any message sent by Hrithik to Kangana. He replied, “No. It was always a one-sided thing.”

Shekhar Suman opened up about his son like never before. He even spoke out that how Hrithik Roshan has suffered a lot. He said, “Hrithik too suffered a lot. He should have spoken out long ago and put an end to this. Else you’re simply giving a handle to someone to mock at you and defame you. And the whole world laughs at you Hehehe… Is that fair just because someone kept quiet for a long time? No, it is not fair. But how do you stop the people? So I think, late alright, Hrithik has spoken and I think it is very clear now.

I was pained to hear some people even say ‘Oh, she is successful’. So what if she has been successful? Being successful is your art and craft, being the perpetrator is your human side. I may be the most talented person on earth but does that give me the license to hit out at anybody and everybody? If you have won an Oscar, does that mean that you go around talking derogatory things about anybody and everybody?

I was extremely concerned about Adhyayan (during the Kangana phase) and I shall remain so. He is my only son; I lost my other son (Aayush). It is the duty of every parent to speak in protection of their kids- and vice versa.”

Watch Video :Hrithik Roshan Finally Breaks Silence On His Ugly Fight With Kangana Ranaut