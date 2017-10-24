Firangi Trailer OUT: Kapil Sharma’s Simple Yet Powerful Act Is Sure To Win Your Heart!

428 SHARES Share Tweet

We can say now, Kapil Sharma is back with a bang! The first much-awaited trailer of “Firangi” is out and is sure to win your hearts.

After his 2014 debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma is back with his second movie, ‘Firangi’. Finally, after much wait, the first official trailer of the film is out. The trailer is intriguing, interesting and much beyond expectations.

Firangi trailer opens with Kapil Sharma as ‘Manga’ telling a story from the time of British. Kapil plays a very simple and interesting role who goes to every extent to prove himself right. Kapil is looking dapper in a rough-bearded and simple look.

While Monica Gill plays Kapil’s love interest, Ishita Dutta also plays a significant part in the movie. The story revolves around how when there are disputes in life, love overcomes all challenges and truth prevails.

Though Kapil Sharma’s debut feature, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, was a runaway hit at the box-office, the ace comedian is sure to rule the Box office this year with his simple character that is already winning hearts in the trailer.

The film, directed by Rajiv Dhingra, stars Kapil, Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill in the lead roles, and is set to release on November 24, this year.

Watch the trailer below: